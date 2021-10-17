Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Declines By 33.8%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AHKSY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

