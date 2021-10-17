Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of GL opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Globe Life by 123.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

