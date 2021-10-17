Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Covetrus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Covetrus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

