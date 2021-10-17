Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

FENC opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $148,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

