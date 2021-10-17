Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lowered by Analyst

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

