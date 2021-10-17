Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) vs. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Critical Survey

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bath & Body Works
|0
|1
|10
|0
|2.91
|Victoria’s Secret
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bath & Body Works
|$11.85 billion
|1.45
|$844.00 million
|$3.46
|18.75
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria’s Secret.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bath & Body Works
|14.62%
|-177.66%
|16.05%
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Bath & Body Works beats Victoria’s Secret on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.