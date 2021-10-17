Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. Palomar has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 199.35 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

