FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Lifted by Analyst

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

