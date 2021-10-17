KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

