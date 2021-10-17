FY2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Increased by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 676,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

