Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.28 ($101.51).

Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.91.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

