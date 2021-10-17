Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.28 ($101.51).

Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.91.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

