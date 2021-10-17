Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

H24 stock opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. home24 has a twelve month low of €11.53 ($13.56) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $349.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.42.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

