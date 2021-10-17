Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €67.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €58.54 ($68.87) on Thursday. Bechtle has a one year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a one year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.69.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

