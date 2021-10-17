Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.35 ($173.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

