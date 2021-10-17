Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several analysts have commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.