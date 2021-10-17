Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Arconic has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

