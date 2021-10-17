Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on ReNew Energy Global plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

