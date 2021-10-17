Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Conduent stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after acquiring an additional 708,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
