Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after acquiring an additional 708,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.