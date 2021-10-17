Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,471 ($19.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,463.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,583.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.