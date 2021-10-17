Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IKNA. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.