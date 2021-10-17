Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.05

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.05 and last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 7532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.