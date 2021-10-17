Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $86.60 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

