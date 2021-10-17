EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.96

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.96 and last traded at $182.59, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

