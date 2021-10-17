Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Up 12%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 128,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 368,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.55 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

