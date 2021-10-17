Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AKIC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.5% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 98.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

