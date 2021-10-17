WestRock Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

