Teck Resources Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

