ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.72 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

