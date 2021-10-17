Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

