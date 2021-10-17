Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Leede Jones Gab

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) was downgraded by Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 21.59 and a quick ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

