Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Strong Sell

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $877,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

