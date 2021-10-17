Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PME opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.54. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

