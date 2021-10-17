SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

