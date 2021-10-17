Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $843.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.80. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

