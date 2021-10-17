Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.