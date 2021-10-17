Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,807,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 948,614 shares of company stock valued at $60,261,093. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

