Head-To-Head Comparison: C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and SEGRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.79 $2.16 billion N/A N/A SEGRO $554.36 million 31.06 $1.83 billion N/A N/A

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than SEGRO.

Volatility & Risk

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C.P. Pokphand and SEGRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A SEGRO 0 6 4 1 2.55

SEGRO has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given SEGRO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

SEGRO beats C.P. Pokphand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.