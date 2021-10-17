Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Heineken has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.