Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.