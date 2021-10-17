UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.00 ($108.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

