LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.29 ($85.04).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

