JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

SU stock opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.44.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

