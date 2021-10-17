SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.94. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

