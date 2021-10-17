Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

SZU opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($17.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

