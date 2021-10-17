Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issued By Truist Securiti

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $652,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,653,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

