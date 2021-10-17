Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of LECO opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

