Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €68.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.15. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

