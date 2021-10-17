Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

