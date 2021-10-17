Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

