Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

SAND stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

